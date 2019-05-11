Wendy Williams Attacks Women Who Date Married Men

Wendy Williams has a problem with women who knowingly go into relationships with married men.

The show host spoke about this during yesterday’s episode while addressing Ayesha Curry’s recent comments about how she feels invisible at times when groupies throw themselves at her husband Steph, while she, on the other hand, gets no male attention.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” Williams said in reaction to the comment. “You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose.”

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep their hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you,” Williams then said, a comment which was met with applause from the studio audience.

“In all cases, I feel as though, a woman’s only gonna do that if the man lets her,” she said later, adding, “Most of the time if a woman is doing something like that, she’s got nothing to lose,” she said. “If you bite back, man, then you lose.”

And this comes days after Williams and her husband of almost 22 years, Kevin Hunter, split following reports that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth.

See the video below: