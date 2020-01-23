Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s Marriage is Officially Over

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are no longer married.

According to E! News, the former couple’s marriage of 21 years was annulled this week by a judge this week, and their legal settlement agreement states that neither the 55-year-old television host nor her husband will pay alimony.

The report continued, noting that Williams will remain the sole owner of the couple’s production company and that all of his shares in the business will be transferred to her. Also, the profits from their New Jersey home will be split evenly once it sells.

Entertainment Tonight further claimed that Williams will still pay for Hunter’s health insurance and will maintain a $1 million life insurance policy that will go to Hunter in the event of her death.

Only in April 2019, Wendy filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She shares her son, Kevin Jr., with Hunter.