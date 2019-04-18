Wendy Williams and Charlamagne tha God Repair Their Relationship After 10 Years

Wendy Williams‘s estranged husband Kevin Hunter is out of the picture and the show host can finally breathe and reunite with old friends.

Before her eponymous TV show, Wendy ran East Coast radio and was great friends with Charlamagne Tha God, and this was before Charlamagne went on to become one of the biggest voices in radio as co-host of Power 105’s Breakfast Club.

The duo fell out in 2010 and Charlamagne blamed Kevin Hunter for the beef. But now Wendy has filed for divorce and Charlamagne had extended an olive branch to her, offering to take her out to dinner.

Williams shared the news with an excited Wendy Williams Show audience, saying Charlamagne called soon after news of her split went public asking to take her out. When she said she had plans with her’s show DJ, DJ Boof, that night, he insisted on joining them on the date.

Check out the clip below.