Wendy Williams Accuses Estranged Husband of Banning Tyrese From Her Show

Wendy Williams recently accused her estranged husband Kevin Hunter of banning Tyrese from appearing on her hit talk show.

During her “Beauty Finds” segment, she revealed that she had a chat with Tyrese who claimed that Hunter, then-executive producer, blocked him from appearing on the show because he thought the singer was too flirtatious with Williams during a past visit.

“Are you serious, Kevin? Are you serious? Who are you flirting with?!” exclaimed Williams before creating a mock baby bump with her hands–an apparent reference to Hunter who had a child earlier this year with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, while still married to Williams.

Williams filed has since filed for divorce.

Will Tyrese return to the show anytime soon? We wait!

