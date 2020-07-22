Wendy Williams Celebrates as Her Show is Set to Return this September!

“The Wendy Williams” show will be returning to h=our screens this September, and the show host can’t wait to give us all the gists she has been hoarding!

“I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!!,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post announcing the show’s planned studio return. She added that 12th season will begin airing on Monday, Sept. 21.

Recall that the daytime talk show has been off the air since May, when the host announced she was taking an indefinite hiatus from the program due to fatigue that was related to her Graves’ disease. Since then, she has been doing an at-home version of her show due to the pandemic.

And this comes after she she said in a video last month that she couldn’t wait to return to the studio to film her show. “Now, we [typically] have 200 people in our audience — we will never have that again. But I want to go back to do our show. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on the ‘Wendy’ show.”

“I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour,” Williams wrote in her post on Tuesday. “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.”

See her post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

