We’ll fight hunger to reduce anger – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said his government will fight hunger in the state to reduce anger that is bottled up in the people.

Makinde stated this as he flagged off the 2020 press week of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Oyo State Council.

The governor who was also installed as the Grand Patron of the council said: “Nobody is safe if Nigeria continues to journey this path. We need to change course”.

He buttressed his position with reference to his interaction with #EndSars protesters saying “many people praised me for the confidence with which I walked in the midst of the protesters but the journalists did not report the large number of Operation Burst Operatives behind me”.

Responding to the call by NUJ to the rising number of Okada riders and the need for the government to regulate and caution their excesses, Makinde said his government will not condone any misconduct from any group of people, either Okada riders or not.

He, however, added that the government need to be sure the issue of hunger which pushed these individuals to Okada riding is decisively addressed first.

Honoured alongside the governor were Dr Oludare Akande and Chief Dotun Sanusi as patrons of the council, while Senator Kola Balogun was awarded the most media-friendly senator.

Present at the event were various dignitaries, including His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamido Adeyemi III.

