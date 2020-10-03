We’ll defeat Boko Haram in 90 days – Amotekun

The South West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, has assured that they could bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency in just 90 days.

According to the group, if given the permission to engage the terrorists, they would finish off Boko Haram without firing a gunshot.

These assurances came from none other than the Director General of Amotekun, Mr. Amitolu Shittu, who has allayed the fears of bloodshed or any unnecessary termination of human lives.

Shittu, who was emphatic that his group will quench the insurgency in 90 days without firing guns, pleaded with the Federal Government and the Borno State Government to give his men the go-ahead, New Telegraph writes.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi, Shittu said: “I can assure you that Boko Haram would be defeated within 90 days. Involve different people all over Nigeria, we should forget about ego.

“Let’s join hands together and force them out. Amotekun would defeat Boko Haram within 90 days and you would not hear of them again.”

He added: “At my level, we have arrested kidnappers in the forest, hand them over to the Police without firing guns, without doing anything we will capture Boko Haram like fowl and we arrest their commander if we are asked to do so.

“We will use African science, African science is real. Insurgency is abnormal and abnormal situation requires abnormal solutions we will tackle it with all seriousness. It’s not about tea and bread issue but we have the solutions at hand to defeat Boko Haram and banditry. “When you have guns, you have other weapons; there are anti-guns and anti-weapons including bombs and that is what we will deploy to defeat Boko Haram without firing guns.

“Boko Haram is an embarrassment to the nation and we must come together as brothers and sisters to defeat them. We have the capacity to defeat them within 90 days, we will deploy the chemistry of African science.

The Amotekun DG further added that Amotekun was established with the sole aim of supporting the Police, DSS, CSDC, Army and all security agencies in the country both conventional and ordinary and to complement their efforts in the area of community policing and protection of lives and property.

