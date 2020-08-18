Welder stabs carpenter dead for barging in during sex

Tragedy struck Sunday night at a popular drinking spot in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, when a welder, Murtala Dare, allegedly stabbed a father of two, Lukeman Kabiru, to death for interrupting a sex romp he was having with a call girl.

The tragic incident happened at a makeshift shop being operated by Dare along Lord Lugard Road, Lokoja.

It is understood that the late Kabiru, a carpenter whose shop is directly opposite that of Dare, was stabbed on the neck and died on the spot before any help could arrive.

Eyewitnesses say Dare wanted to fight a call girl for taking a customer behind a building for quick sex.

Lukeman intervened to stop Dare from being violent, and a furious Dare was alleged to have stabbed Lukeman Kabiru with a knife.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Command said that Dare was arrested at his hideout at the back of Total Filling Station along IBB way in Lokoja and was currently helping them with their investigation.

