‘Welcome Your Daughter Home from a Failed Marriage’, Tonto Dikeh Pleads With Parents

Tonto Dikeh took to social media requesting parents to be kind and patient with their daughters especially after a failed marriage.

In the light of recent events, the actress and mother of one shared on Instagram, pleading with parents to welcome their daughters back home because a divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter.

Tonto Dikeh posted a picture text with the message,

“Dear parents, please welcome your daughter phone from a Failed marriage. A divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter”.

This comes after the news of the collapse of colleague, Chacha Eke Faani’s marriage which many alluded to domestic violence.

Chacha and her family have however debunked the physical abuse claims but insist that her husband is culpable.

