‘Welcome Your Daughter Home from a Failed Marriage’, Tonto Dikeh Pleads With Parents

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘Welcome Your Daughter Home from a Failed Marriage’, Tonto Dikeh Pleads With Parents

Tonto Dikeh took to social media requesting parents to be kind and patient with their daughters especially after a failed marriage.

In the light of recent events, the actress and mother of one shared on Instagram, pleading with parents to welcome their daughters back home because a divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter.

Tonto Dikeh posted a picture text with the message,

“Dear parents, please welcome your daughter phone from a Failed marriage. A divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter”.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by KING TONTO (@tontolet) on

This comes after the news of the collapse of colleague, Chacha Eke Faani’s marriage which many alluded to domestic violence.

Chacha and her family have however debunked the physical abuse claims but insist that her husband is culpable.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Jeannie Mai Says She’s Down for Submission in Marriage to Jeezy

October 9, 2020

Joe Biden Campaign Sells Out Fly Swatters Hours After Vice Presidential Debate

October 9, 2020

Tory Lanez Has Been Charged with Felony Assault in Connection to Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

October 9, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply