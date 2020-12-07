Wedding Palava: Adenike Oyetunde Has a word for Uninvited Folks

Adenike Oyetunde tied the knot with her beau, Adeyele on Saturday, December 5 and has had the need to address some issues immediately afterwards.

The media personality and disability advocate took to social media to caution some folks who felt a certain way because they were not invited to be part of the ceremony.

Adenike Oyetunde noted that she has received countless congratulatory messages albeit with a bit of accusation from some quarters.

She noted that the wedding was a really small affair and she could not fit everyone in her living room.

Oyetunde requested that others who have sent the same kind of message to her but see that she’s yet to read, can please unsend it immediately.

Speaking further, she stated that folks can be excited about other people without their knowing or participation in the event.

