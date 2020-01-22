Wedding called off as groom’s father and bride’s mother elope

An Indian couple have been forced to cancel their wedding and end their relationship after the groom’s father and the bride’s mother allegedly elope.

In a heart-wrenching suspected elopement, father of the groom, 48-year-old textile businessman and 45-year-old mother of the bride disappeared 11 days ago leaving their children distraught as they have to cancel a wedding which took them a whole year to plan.

It was learnt that the children’s intention to tie the knot might have indeed rekindled an old childhood romance between the father who was last seen at Katargam area of Surat city, and the mother who was last seen leaving her house in Navsari.

After both parents eloped, a relative of both families told an Indian newspaper both parents knew each other from living in the same area and that friends disclosed they had previously been in a relationship.

Now, the kids couldn’t get hitched, not when their parents beat them to it.

Tough love, innit?