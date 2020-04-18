Wearing of face masks now compulsory in Oyo – Gov Makinde

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oyo State Government says wearing face masks in public places is now compulsory.

Gov. Seyi Makinde announced this on Friday in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State COVID-19 Taskforce meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

“If you must leave your house to any public place, then you must wear a face mask,” he said, adding that the state government would produce an initial one million face masks to kick start the policy in the state.

The governor also said that 100 tailors would be inaugurated on Monday for the production of 10,000 face masks each, adding that his government was collaborating with experts who had designed the face mask model to train the tailors.

Makinde said that each of the 100 tailors would engage the services of others and each cluster would be able to produce 2,000 daily thereby hitting the target of 10,000 within the week.

The governor further said that the resumption date for workers had been tentatively shifted to April 27, adding that the new resumption date would still be subjected to further evaluation.

Governor Makinde further disclosed that two persons tested positive to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state to 15.

“The total number of people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state has risen to 15; out of this number, seven have been discharged and one transferred to Lagos,” he said.

Makinde said his administration had taken steps to ensure food security in the state, saying that palliatives would be shared before the end of next week.