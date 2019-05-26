‘We Won’t Take Him for Free’ – Liverpool Shade the Heck out of Ramos

Premier League giants Liverpool have made it abundantly clear they will not be signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

This comes amid concerns the legendary defender may be on his way out of the Spanish capital after a falling out with Real president Florentino Perez.

Interestingly, the Reds say their refusal to look at him as a possible summer target has nothing to do with the Spaniard’s dirty tricks in last year’s Champions League final.

While reports continue to swirl in Spain that both Liverpool and Manchester United have made contact with Ramos’ camp a source at Anfield told The Mirror that they will not be offering the centre-back an escape route to England.

“There is 0.0 percent chance of Sergio Ramos playing for Liverpool,” the source said.

“It has nothing to do with what happened in Kiev last season.

“Even if we had won the Champions League final and Ramos had shook the hand of every Liverpool player afterwards we would still have no interest in him.

“Ramos just doesn’t fit the kind of profile that Jurgen Klopp is looking for.

“We wouldn’t even sign him if he was available on a free.”

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspurs in an all-English Champions League final in Madrid next weekend.