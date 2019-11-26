‘We won’t allow religion destroy Nigeria’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the strong determination of his administration to forge a strong, united nation from Nigeria’s diverse religious and ethnic communities.

Buhari stated this when members of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Religious Movement visited him at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

The president lauded mutual understanding among the followers of the two major religions – Islam and Christianity – in the country.

“It is generally said that differences divide people. We in Nigeria understand that there is no way a misunderstanding can cause division among us. We are one people,” he said.

Buhari told leaders of the delegation, mostly Senegalese, that the Tijjaniyya religious order was not new to him or to Nigerians, citing specific communities around him who followed its ways.

“The requirements of our people, whatever religion they follow, and to whatever ethnic group they belong in Nigeria, is the same,” he said.

“They need security, education and participation in an inclusive economy. On this, we are being very fair to all Nigerians.”

The President welcomed the prayers of the religious group for his wellbeing and for the peace and progress of the country.

He urged them to convey his best wishes to Senegalese President Macky Sall, saying: “I assure you that I am very close to your president. He addresses me as ‘Baba’ (father).’’

Delegation leader Sheikh Muhammad Lamin Inyas, son the greatest Muslim religious leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Inyas, said their father brought them up to love and appreciate his large following in Kano and Nigerian cities.

“We are part of this country. We have come here to renew ties and the bonds of relationship. This is our reason for the homage,” he said.

The delegation prayed for the realisation of best wishes and aspirations of President Buhari, and for unity and solidarity among the universal followers of the religion.