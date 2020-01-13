‘We will prioritize welfare of Armed Forces’ – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to recognize the sacrifices of the men and women of the nation’s armed forces.

Osinbajo stated this during an interdenominational Church service, on Sunday, in Abuja, organized by the Ministry of Defense, to commemorate the 2020 Armed Force Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

He said that the government would continue to prioritize their welfare and the well-being of the families of the fallen heroes.

“We will do better for our veterans and the families of our fallen heroes and to improve the conditions of those in service and we shall do so incrementally.

“And so, today, we came together to thank the men and women of our armed forces for their sterling and selfless service to our nation.

“You have shown uncommon resilience, you have shown courage and commitment to the defence of our country.

“On behalf of government and people of Nigeria, I thank you veterans and serving officers for your faith and your services to our nation and we thank the families of the fallen heroes for your fortitude,” he said.

Osinbajo stated that the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed forces both dead and living was responsible for the existence of Nigeria as a nation today.

According to him, wives or husbands in some cases deprived of their spouses, children growing up without the mentor and counsel of their parents and of course the economic deprivations when only one parent bears the responsibility of bringing up and caring for the family.

“It may not always be evident but it is true that men and women of the armed forces are not just fighting to preserve the Nigeria of today.

“Their efforts are in part dedicated to preserving the future for safer, more secured, more confident, more united nation for our children and grand children.

“Every victory won through your immense courage and your toil in the face of mortal dangers are the inevitable labour pains of the new Nigeria. Your labours will not be in vein,” he said.

The National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, retired Brig.-Gen. Adakole Akpa, urged the government to continue to improve the welfare and well-being of the veterans and their families.