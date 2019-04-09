‘We Will Never Drop Tiwa Savage For Any of You’- Swanky Jerry Tells Female Artistes

Swanky Jerry stands with Tiwa Savage and he wants you all to know this.

The celebrity stylist took to his Instagram to praise the Mavin artiste who, recently, was accused by some women in the Nigerian music scene of stopping their bags.

Recall that the one-sided beef started after Nigeria-based Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, dissed and slut-shamed Savage in her #FvckYouChallenge. And later the likes of Seyi Shay and Pryse jumped on that wagon to accuse Tiwa Savage of stopping their bags.

Now, Swanky Jerry has praised Savage for refusing to oblige the women with any sort of response, while all letting them know that folks like him will never drop Savage for them.

See his post below: