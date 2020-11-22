‘We went to Lekki tollgate with blank and live ammunitions’ – Army backtracks

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, told the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Lekki Tollgate incident that the army went to the tollgate with both blank and live ammunitions.

Gen Taiwo made the revelation while being cross-examined by lawyers to the #EndSARS protesters, Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) and Mr Adeshina Ogunlana.

Under cross-examination by Olumide-Fusika, Taiwo said that the there were men and materials from the Army at the Lekki Tollgate in the evening of Oct. 20.

“We had men and materials – vehicles and rifles for shooting. A portion of the force were carrying live bullets in case they are attacked.

“Another portion will carry magazines charged with blank ammunition,” he said.

While being cross-examined by Ogunlana, Taiwo said that that the military acted within the Army’s Rules of Engagement in keeping up with professionalism.

“The soldiers will be using both live and blank bullets and in this particular case, we saw that this protest had been infiltrated by hoodlums.

“We had peaceful protesters no doubt, but there were hoodlums who sought to take advantage of the protest,” he said.

He however added that the army did not engage in any form of dialogue or negotiations with the #EndSARS protesters at the tollgate because they were attacked by hoodlums.

“They were pelted just before Oriental Hotel, their response was to fire blank ammunition. They (soldiers) were stoned just as they dismounted.

“By the time they fired a few shots in the air, the hoodlums hightailed it. Our mission was not to clear the protest, we were just on our way to ensure normalcy on the Eti-Osa corridor.

“One officer was wounded, he was stoned on the lips. If we are attacked with stones, the only option is gunshot,” he said.

