We TV Postpones Premiere of Tamar Braxton’s Show Following Suicide Attempt

We TV has postponed the premiere of Tamar Braxton’s new show on the network, ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”

The cable network made the announcement via its official Twitter handle, noting that the date has been moved to September 10 over concerns for the singer’s health.

In the tweet, We TV wrote;

“Tamar Braxton had been an incredibly important member of the WE TV family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being.

“Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10.

“This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fan will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life but at this moment, we are joining her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time”.

Recall that news has it that Tamar Braxton’s suicide attempt was aggravated by emotional stress stemming from her contract with We TV.

The singer had allegedly been trying to get out of it for some time without success.

