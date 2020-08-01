We TV Agrees to Free Tamar Braxton from Her Contract, Singer Fires Back

We TV has agreed to release Tamar Braxton from her contract with the network following the scathing statement she released on Thursday, July 30.

The network has agreed to end all future work/partnership with the singer as per her request but will however proceed to air her show; Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! in September.

On Thursday, Tamar released a lengthy statement via social media where she addressed her recent suicide attempt as well as her grievances with the network.

She wrote:

I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.

After Braxton’s statement, We TV released theirs in response.

Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.

After the statement was released, blog headlines read, “WE tv & Tamar Braxton Sever Ties.”

Tamar obviously not thrilled by We TV’s response took to Twitter and snapped in now deleted tweets.

LIES no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!! THIS is the abuse and Lies I am talking about. This is not helping my mental state. They just won’t stop until they see me out if my mind or dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

