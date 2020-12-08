‘We protect religious freedom jealously’ – FG reacts to US religious blacklist

The Federal Government has reacted to a list by the United States which added Nigeria for the first time as a country with severe religious violations.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement titled ‘Nigeria Denies Religious Freedom Violation Allegation’ said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in this regard.

He described the US inclusion of Nigeria on the list as a case of “honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in Nigeria.”

”Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution. Victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and other religions,” the Minister said.

The United States on Monday added Nigeria to a blacklist on religious freedom, paving the way for potential sanctions if it does not improve its record.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, alongside nations that include China, Iran, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria is the only secular nation on the list, leading to concerns about the secularity of the country in recent years.

