“We Power Through”, Toke Makinwa Talks Beauty in Mask Wearing Days

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toke Makinwa though facing a bit of downtime at the moment with her new project is powering through. The media girl who launched her beauty line in February spoke on the effect of Covid-19 on the new enterprise.

In an Instagram post, the “it” girl noted that it’s been a crazy year,, launching a beauty business and then gbam! wearing masks becomes the new normal.

Toke Makinwa not leaving anything to chance, encouraged girls to slap on some lipstick whilst at home.

“Who says you can’t sit home and throw on some lip magic”.

“No doubt it’s been a crazy year, we launched our beauty company and a month after wearing masks has become our new normal, we remain undefeated as we believe that it is only for a while, we thank you all for your purchase, your support and your kindness, as a business we power through”, she wrote

