‘We owe Rohr One-Month Salary, not Three’ – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] has denied claims that they owe Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, three months’ salary as reported on social media on Friday.

NFF officials said the Franco-German tactician is owed a month salary, which is in line to be paid.

“The NFF wishes to put records straight with regards to a claim in the social media on Friday, 11th October 2019 that the football house is owing Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, three months’ salary,” the federation tweeted.

“As we speak, Mr. Rohr is only being owed salary for the month of September 2019, which is being processed.”

The federation also used the opportunity to clear the air on the issue of ex-Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby, who resigned in September.

“As for Mr. Thomas Dennerby, we have received his resignation letter and of course, he has his right to resign from a job.

“We want to put it on record that no Head Coach in the history of the Super Falcons has been afforded the level and readiness of support that has been provided Mr. Dennerby by this Board.

“Perhaps, one of the reasons he left was because we did not accede to his request to bring in more expatriate coaches and an indigenous coach who do not have the required license.

“If we had agreed to his request for more expatriate coaches, that would have left our indigenous coaches presently with the team in the lurch.”

