‘We need you in the White House’ – Sanders endorses Biden for US President

Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden for the White House ahead of November’s election.

Senator Sanders pulled out of the contest to be the Democratic Party’s nominee last week after a string of defeats, leaving Mr Biden as the only remaining candidate to take on Donald Trump.

In a In a live split-screen webcast, Senator Sanders urged all Americans to unite to defeat Mr Trump.

He described him as “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country”.

“Today I am asking all Americans – I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse,” Mr Sanders, 78, said.

“It’s imperative that all of us work together.”

Mr Biden, 77, said he was “deeply grateful” for the endorsement and said he needed Mr Sanders not just for the campaign, but to govern.

“You’ve put the interests of this nation and the need to beat Donald Trump above all else. As you say – ‘Not me, us’,” he said.

Addressing the Vermont senator’s supporters, Mr Biden added: “I see you, I hear you, I understand the urgency of what it is that we have to get done in this country, and I hope you’ll join us.”

Mr Biden said he and Mr Sanders were setting up policy working groups to address issues including climate change, health care and college fees.