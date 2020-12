Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi has a question for men who say they want Independent women.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram page to let men know that Independent women come expensive unlike dependent ones.

She captioned a picture of herself the question for the men;

“You say you want an independent woman only problem is that we urgently need N2m not N2k oooo. Question is: Do you still want us. Lolol.

