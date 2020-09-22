‘We need five, six games to pick form’ – Solskjaer warns

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned that his side needs to play up to five games before they can hit their stride.

United suffered a shock loss in their first game in the English Premier League 2020/2021 season, going down 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

This was after a 1-0 loss in a friendly game against Aston Villa.

“We need four or five games to get up to the standard we know we’re capable of,” Solskjaer said.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to get those games in and we have to make sure, in these games, we get the minutes and make the players ready to start competing in the league again.”

Solskjaer’s men now travel to Luton for a Carabao Cup tie.

United, gunning for a first title since 2013, will be having a strong fixture before the end of November which sees them facing Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton.

