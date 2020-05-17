‘We must adhere to rules’ – Desmond Elliot speaks on Lagos Speaker scandal

The Member representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Desmond Elliott, has stated that they must abide by laid-down rules in conducting the affairs of the House.

Elliott, a former actor and movie maker, stated this over the corruption scandal rocking the Speaker of the Assemble, Hon Mudashiru Abasa.

Obasa is being accused of appropriating N17m per month to his office in addition to voting over N60m to social media influencers.

Peaking on the brewing crisis, Elliott, 46, said;

“What the Speaker (Mudashiru Obasa) and the House said was that it was insubordination that led to their being suspended. I do not know what else to say than insubordination.

“In issues of suspension, there must have been warnings, whatever your conducts are. This is an institution, you must adhere strictly to rules.

“I have been subjected to the disciplinary process when I missed my step in the past. I was called to order and went through an investigation panel in the 8th Assembly, it was a very serious case, but I had to retrace my steps.

“The truth is that if you are in an institution you must abide by the rules or standing order.”

The lawmaker also gives an insight into the N17m the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, collects monthly to maintain his aides.

He said,

“It was clearly explained that during the era of his predecessor, it was N27m and it was when he came into the office around 2016 or 2017 that he slashed it to N17m.

“When they say Office of the Speaker, it involves the office of the Chief of Staff, several special advisers, and personal assistants.

“The Legislative arm has all these offices just like you have in the Judiciary and Executive arms.

“So, all the apparatus that would make the office of the Speaker work must be taken into cognisance.”

