We killed 78 farmers – Shekau

Leader of Islamist terrorist Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has said that insurgents killed at least 78 during last Saturday’s raid on rice farmers at Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Claiming responsibility for the gruesome killing of the farmers, Shekau, in a video released on Tuesday, said more than 43 farmers were killed in the tragic incident.

According to the elusive terrorist leader, his men went after the farmers because they handed over a member of the sect to the Nigerian army.

Shekau threatened that the sect members will go after those giving out intelligence on their activities to the military.

 

