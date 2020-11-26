“We Have to Learn How to Lose With Dignity” – Mildred Okwo

Mildred Okwo took to her Twitter last night to advise her colleagues in Nollywood.

According to the renowned filmmaker, her colleagues need to learn how to lose “with dignity”, especially since this will help them in critically assessing their work/performances.

“One of the things we have to learn to do in Nollywood is how to loose with dignity,” she wrote, adding, “Very important. Another is being able to tell ourselves the truth when we see it. Eg, “this film is actually better than mine or this actor performed better than me” and deserves to win.”

She continued, “I said when “we see it” because sometimes we don’t see it. Some are born with so much ego that saying that someone has done a better job than we have is a big problem.”

And fans agreed with her.

See Mildred Okwo’s tweets:

