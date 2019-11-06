‘We have passed Mungo Park era’ – Ohiomhole says Buhari can sign bills anywhere

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over Nigeria from wherever he is, maintaining that Nigeria has passed the “Mungo Park era”.

Oshiomhole was speaking on signing of the amended deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contract (DOIBPSC) act by the president.

Buhari signed the bill at the Abuja House in London on Monday, a development that has sparked criticism with many saying Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo could have performed the function in his stead.

During a visit to Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the national assembly on Tuesday, the APC chairman said wherever the national interest is involved, the president is on duty.

“I think by signing into law at the Nigerian House in London, it shows that wherever the president is, he is presiding over Nigeria and with the benefit of modern technology we have passed the Mungo Park era,” he said.

“So signing it in London for me has also made several statements – namely, that wherever national interest is involved, the president is on duty and wherever he is he is presiding.

“I also salute his assenting to the bill as fast as he did and even at the Nigerian House in London.”

The APC chairman also commended to the opposition parties in the upper legislative chamber for the role they played in passing the bill.

Mungo Park, a Scottish explorer who lived between 1771 and 1806, is credited with discovering River Niger for the British adventurers in 1706.