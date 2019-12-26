‘We feel at home in S/East’ – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Wednesday said its members feel at home in the Southeast.

It praised the Southeast governors for ensuring a peaceful co-existence.

Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, in a Christmas message in Awka, the Anambra State capital, urged his members to maintain peaceful relationship with their hosts regardless of religious differences.

According to him, Islam encourages greeting non-Muslims on their holidays, and that it was in line with the noble manners of Prophet Muhammad.

He said: “Islam acknowledges the principle of peaceful coexistence with all people, regardless of their faith,” he said.

“We appreciate the governors of the five Southeast states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo for the bold expression of their belief in one Nigeria.

“They have made their domains places where Nigerians are at liberty to legitimately ply their trade despite not being indigenes.

“We also appreciate the governors for individually and collectively accommodating our members in their states and for listening to them.

“This is particularly at very trying moments this year when the unruly activities of criminals in the wild tended to lead to a blanket demonisation of herdsmen.”

MACBAN also commended traditional rulers, religious leaders, the Police and other stakeholders for their commitment to harmonious coexistence among herders and their host communities.

“On behalf of MACBAN in the zone, we heartily felicitate with our brothers and sisters of Igbo extraction, particularly those in our major host communities on the celebration of Christmas,” it added.