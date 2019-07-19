‘We Don’t Want War’ – Ooni Says during Visit to Buhari

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says the Yoruba people are against violence in the south-west region.

Ogunwusi, who was at the villa on behalf of south-west monarchs, said there is a need for collaboration between the traditional rulers and security agencies in order to tackle the problem of insecurity in the region.

He said strange people are occupying the bushes in the region, adding that there is a need to fish them out.

“Before I came here I discussed with the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who has been there for close to 50 years and we cannot tore away such a very massive experience in terms of knowing the structure of Nigeria. And also by virtue of that Alaafin is in constant touch with Awujale and very much we are all on the same page,” he said.

“So, I’m here and I had a discussion that is very fruitful with Mr President about what we all know – the security situation in the country. We made him to know that the issue at hand in the south-west is real – the issue of insecurity.

“We live in the remote and rural areas of the south western part of the country, most of those bushes and those forests are being occupied by strange people and we have decided to take it upon ourselves to try as much as possible to work with the government to fish them out.

“Why I’m here again is, everybody is beating the war drum; we don’t want war; who can stand war? We want something better for our youths. We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. And to the glory of God we told Mr President that and he is on the same page with us.

“We should make sure that things are right. Mr President has actually given good directives to all the security chiefs, especially the Inspector-General of Police. They will visit all traditional rulers’ palaces that are very sensitive in the southwest with immediate effect – he is going to give that directive.

“We need to work very closely with them and every other security agency in the country. We all must put them to use now; it is very important for us to put them to use and work with the locals.”

The monarch added that Buhari assured him that he would explain his side of the controversial Ruga settlement plan.