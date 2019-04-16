‘We Don’t Enjoy Denying Nigerians Visa’ – US Embassy Reacts to Online Outrage

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on ‘We Don’t Enjoy Denying Nigerians Visa’ – US Embassy Reacts to Online Outrage

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reacted to the outcry over the rate at which applicants are being denied visa in the country.

In separate posts on its Twitter and Facebook handles on Monday, the embassy explained that it consular officers do not gain anything by denying those seeking to travel to the US visa.

It, however, appealed to Nigerians to join its visa officers live on Facebook on Wednesday to know why they were denied visa as a result of “commonly misunderstood questions” in the course of their applications.

The Twitter post read, “Contrary to popular opinion, Consular Officers do not enjoy refusing anyone a visa. Proof: Join us on Facebook for demonstrations on how to complete the DS 160 correctly.  April 17 | 2:00pm #AskTheConsul.”

The Facebook post also read “Contrary to popular opinion, Visa Officers do not enjoy handing anyone the 214b refusal letter. Proof: Visa Officers will be live on Facebook to talk about some of the commonly misunderstood questions on the DS 160 and help you improve your next application.

“Join us on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00pm and #AskTheConsul your questions.”

The explanation by the embassy has however triggered various reactions from visa applicants, with most of them narrating bitter experience when they went for an interview.

 

, ,

Related Posts

‘Commit Extra-Judicial Killing, go to Jail’ – IGP Warns Policemen

April 16, 2019

Melaye Donates Artificial Limbs to Amputees in Abuja

April 16, 2019

Abuja Loverboy Thrown in Jail for $15,000 Scam

April 16, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *