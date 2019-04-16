‘We Don’t Enjoy Denying Nigerians Visa’ – US Embassy Reacts to Online Outrage

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reacted to the outcry over the rate at which applicants are being denied visa in the country.

In separate posts on its Twitter and Facebook handles on Monday, the embassy explained that it consular officers do not gain anything by denying those seeking to travel to the US visa.

It, however, appealed to Nigerians to join its visa officers live on Facebook on Wednesday to know why they were denied visa as a result of “commonly misunderstood questions” in the course of their applications.

The Twitter post read, “Contrary to popular opinion, Consular Officers do not enjoy refusing anyone a visa. Proof: Join us on Facebook for demonstrations on how to complete the DS 160 correctly. April 17 | 2:00pm #AskTheConsul.”

The Facebook post also read “Contrary to popular opinion, Visa Officers do not enjoy handing anyone the 214b refusal letter. Proof: Visa Officers will be live on Facebook to talk about some of the commonly misunderstood questions on the DS 160 and help you improve your next application.

“Join us on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00pm and #AskTheConsul your questions.”

The explanation by the embassy has however triggered various reactions from visa applicants, with most of them narrating bitter experience when they went for an interview.

I don't trust ur https://t.co/SWnj6yEwoc consular intentionally deny Nigerian Visa.And its going out of hand.Out of 100 Nigerians that apply they will only give 5-10…….making others to loose their precious 65k. — hinews (@degovnoor) April 15, 2019

After using our visa fee to drink coffee, the next action is to be dishing out blue paper with passion. U see smiles on their faces. Just a question & that's why don't u state reasons for visa denial,instead,u keep referring someone to the blue generic paper u gladly dish out? — Swych_baba wa le ke (@ascalamunda) April 15, 2019

Lol hahaha I hope this is some sort of joke right now. Lmao — Lordoftheskies (@Desmondkobi) April 15, 2019

I went for interview few days ago, after an hour of waiting and over 200 plus applicants , only 5 applicants visa was granted , mine also was refused and my propose of applying if because I want to attend a year program at @NYFA. So I believe the consular enjoy refusing a visa — Folaranmi Saheed (@Listentoany) April 15, 2019

Wrong account., US mission Ghana maybe😏 — Olubukola Sodipe (@Olubukolaa_) April 15, 2019