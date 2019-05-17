‘We Demanded N100bn from FG’ – Miyetti Allah

The National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Mr. Saleh Alhassan, has admitted that his group indeed demanded N100bn from the federal government to herders but for the construction of ranches and not for amnesty as being reported.

Alhassan made the clarification in an interview on Thursday, saying former President Goodluck Jonathan promised to give them the money and that was what informed their decision to support his re-election in 2015.

The Miyetti Allah chief, however, said that after Jonathan left, the initiative was suspended, hence the decision of the group to present the matter to the President Muhammadu Buhari government, Punch writes.

Asked why N100bn should be paid to violent herders to stop kidnappings, Alhassan said, “That is a mischievous statement. Do they pay money like that? Have they ever paid any money like that? That N100bn has been on the table for mini-ranches since 2014 when (former) President Goodluck Jonathan was trying to address the lingering crisis between farmers and herders.

“So, part of that money was, I think, used by state governors under the committee chaired by the then Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam. But I don’t think the bulk of the money has reached the pastoralists, the herders.

“As part of that policy, they (the Federal Government) are trying to see how they can now assist livestock producers to address farmers/herders conflicts via a policy.”

He added, “So, people now saying they have given Miyetti Allah N100bn to stop kidnappings are just being mischievous because from what we have observed, there are certain people that are twisting narratives.”

Alhassan said there was nothing wrong if Buhari honoured a promise made by Jonathan to the farmers.

“If today, the Buhari government sees policy that was there since 2014 and wants to see how it can be implemented by supporting cattle breeders, not just Fulani but anybody that is breeding livestock, to access facility like the Anchor Borrowers you have with the Central Bank of Nigeria, I don’t think it’s something that calls for propaganda.”