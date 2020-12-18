‘We defecated where we slept’ – Katsina Schoolboys narrate ordeal during abduction

In the wake of the release of the abducted Kankara schoolboys on Thursday, the lads have narrated their experience during their time in captivity.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, welcomed the students back from Zamfara on Friday morning at the state House in the capital, Katsina.

During a chat with Channels Television, the boys revealed that they had an unhealthy encounter with their abductors.

One of the boys lamented, “we ate only once in two days,” adding that he was not feeling well because they really suffered while in the bush.

Another boy said they were made to defecate in the same place that they slept.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the freed boys after the Juma’at prayer.

