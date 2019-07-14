‘We are Winning War against Terror’ – Buhari Boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday that the Armed Forces and their allies are winning the war against terror in the country.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of Senior Course 41 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji, Kaduna State, Buhari said that the collaboration with Cameroon, Niger, Benin and Chad in the fight against Boko Haram is crucial in crushing the enemy, TheNation writes.

“Many of the security threats faced by Nigeria are trans-border in nature. That is why the West African sub-region and indeed the African continent must step up the level of military cooperation that currently exists amongst us,” Buhari said.

Saying the war is being ‘won on all sides’, then president vowed that Nigeria, in partnership with our allies, “will not relent until terrorists are completely decimated.”

He also promised that the Federal Government would continue to give priority to the training and welfare of officers and men of the Armed Forces, including the AFCSC established to train tactical and operational level officers on the tenets of staff work and command.

Buhari hailed the Armed Forces for prompt responses to the numerous security challenges facing the county, saying : “Your response to Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as activities of separatists and armed militias among others have been very commendable.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have also committed huge resources towards stability of the West African sub-region and world peace in general.”

The President told the 207 Senior Course 41 graduates that the nation expects the best from them in terms of commitment to duties, loyalty and service to the fatherland given the time and investments expended on their training.

In his remarks, the Commandant, AFCSC, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Shittu-Alao said a total of 207 students successfully passed through the programme, which spanned 48 weeks.

He said the graduating set began their programme on Aug. 8, 2018 comprising 87 Army officers, 58 Navy, 40 Air force personnel and nine non-military staff and 13 international officers drawn from South Korea, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Liberia, South Africa, Niger Republic and Gambia among others.