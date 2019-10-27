‘We are very worried’ – Ozekhome raises alarm over delay in naming Judges for Atiku’s appeal

Mike Ozekhome, counsel of Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, has expressed his concern over the delay by the supreme court to constitute the presidential election appeal panel.

Ozekhome said Atiku’s legal team is worried about the delay because election petitions are time-bound.

“We are very worried about it because election petitions are time-bound and time lined and the supreme Court has decided that the constitutional time provided for election petitions is like the Rock of Gibraltar that cannot be moved,” Ozekhome said.

“So, I believe, therefore, that the supreme court is much aware of their extant decision and the sensitive nature of this case which has caught the attention of not just Nigerians but the entire world. I believe that the Supreme Court will do the needful. I have no fear of that at all.

“There is no need for any report (to the National Judicial Council) because the CJN will do what is right and necessary, guided by the constitution and the electoral act.”

The supreme court has 60 days (from the day an election petition is filed) to hear and determine an appeal.

It has been 45 days since the tribunal affirmed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.