‘We are still legally married’ – Ighalo’s wife debunks split rumours

Sonia, the wife of former Super Eagles striker, Jude Odion Ighalo, has dismissed rumours that she and her husband have separated.

According to Sonia Ighalo, she is still traditionally and legally married to the Shanghai Shenhua forward.

The rumours surfaced after Sonia slammed Ighalo on Instagram for celebrating bare days after losing his sister.

Unsurprisingly, this led to rumors that their marriage might be on the rocks.

But Mrs Ighalo took to IG to assure that they are still, at least legally married.

“To those of you panicking, Jude and I are still traditionally and above all legally married. No leave no transfer”.

They have been married for seven years and have three children.