We are ready to actualise Biafra – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has congratulated Biafrans for peacefully observing the Biafra Day, a day set aside “to commemorate the fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price during the civil war.”

It said that IPOB is totally ready and doing much to ensure that Biafra independence and sovereignty is actualized, saying that every inch of Biafraland observed and participated in the candle processions.

A statement on Sunday by IPOBs Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “Those who participated in this year’s Biafra remembrance day with candle processions all across Biafraland and beyond did well, and we pray the Almighty God (Chukwu Okike Abiama) to continue to protect them for what is absolutely coming in future.

“IPOB is totally ready and doing much to ensure that Biafra independence and sovereignty comes in our life time. Every inch of Biafraland observed and participated in the candle processions – the length and breadth of Biafraland, every inch of land, forest and sea where gallants men and women fought and fell to protect our children, relatives and generations unborn. In the midnight across our land, people of Biafra lit a beacon to shine lights of hope upon this generation of IPOB.

“This 30th of May 2020, our people remembered those who fought for us to live accordingly and we are on the know that their spirit and memories shall continue to abide with us until Biafra freedom is completely achieved.”

IPOB stressed that it is working round the clock round both locally and internationally to ensure that those illegally arrested by “Fulani terrorists” in Nigeria army and police uniforms at Eleme during their candle procession are released without further delay.

It added: “Our unity is key and strengthens to achieve our freedom. Therefore, every Biafran must be prepared to welcome the sovereignty and independence of Biafra in no distance future.”

IPOB further thanked Biafrans of Ijaw (Izon), Annang, Ibibio, Igbo, Uhrobo, Isoko, ltsekiri, Efik, Idoma/Igede, Igala, Igbanke (Igbo Akira), Igodomigodo, Esan, Ogoni and others who contributed immensely for the huge success recorded in this year’s exercise.

