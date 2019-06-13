‘We are Proud of You’ – Buhari Hails Falcons after World Cup Win

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Falcons for defeating Korea Republic 2-0 in a crucial Group A clash at the ongoing Fifa Women World Cup.

Nigeria’s senior women team on Wednesday secured their first victory in the tourney to increase their chances of advancing from the group.

Kim Doeyon gave the African champions the lead in the first half after being pressured into conceding an own goal by desire Oparanozie, before Asisat Oshoala sealed victory after the break following a counter-attack.

The Thomas Dennerby-led side now has three points, and would need at least a draw against hosts France to progress to the knockout rounds.

Reacting on his official verified Twitter page, Buhari wrote: “I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch.

“Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory.”