“We are not Backing Down!”- Rapper Falz Continues to Lead the #EndSARS Protests

Falz wants authorities to know that Nigerians are not backing down any time soon from the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that the rapper led the march calling for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

The protests has since spread across the country and abroad, with stars like John Boyega adding their voice to the cause.

“Chaos everywhere. Still no response from authorities. Keep the energy up! We are not backing down!!! #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutality,” the rapper said about the movement.

Chaos everywhere. Still no response from authorities. Keep the energy up! We are not backing down!!! #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 9, 2020

Present!!!! SARS must end Today!!!! No more shooting and brutalizing innocent citizens!! We stand!! #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/lcSy6ZHzmZ — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 9, 2020

Eleyele protest was peaceful and we were addressed. Sectariat protest has been peaceful so far, we need them to come and listen to our message. #ibadanprotest #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/kIKLkvSTIU — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) October 9, 2020

If you are not able to join us, your tweets and RTs with the Hashtags will go a long way #IbadanProtests #EndPoliceBrutalitynow #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/9WEsXjMBcZ — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famezz_vv) October 9, 2020

Look at the crowd Small Doctor brought to the #EndSARS protests, using his influence for the greater good! pic.twitter.com/mHsuYXC2ic — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) October 9, 2020

