“We are not Backing Down!”- Rapper Falz Continues to Lead the #EndSARS Protests

Falz wants authorities to know that Nigerians are not backing down any time soon from the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that the rapper led the march calling for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

The protests has since spread across the country and abroad, with stars like John Boyega adding their voice to the cause.

Chaos everywhere. Still no response from authorities. Keep the energy up! We are not backing down!!! #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutality,” the rapper said about the movement.

