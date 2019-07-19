‘We are no Longer Friends’ – CAN Blasts Miyetti Allah over Killer Herdsmen

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the leadership of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to call their members who are violent to order.

The President, CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja Thursday, said until they were called to order they cannot regain the trust and respect of Nigerians.

The cleric explained that nobody hates the Fulani until some of them began to act violently and killing innocent people.

“In those days, our children married them, they married our children, but when they became too violent and started carrying AK47, killing people, what type of play is that? that’s a dangerous play.

“We can no longer think we are friends with that type of play it’s too dangerous, so let them call their people to order and ensure that they remove the enmity they have created around an average Fulani person,” he said.

He challenged their leaders to call out the violent ones among them to order, that is the only way people will respect them and people can trust them again.

Ayokunle also charged the government to step up its security system across the country with a view to stopping the unending killings.