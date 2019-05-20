‘We are Investigating Okorocha’ – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it is investigating Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

Asked if an investigation is ongoing regarding the governor, he responded, “definitely”.

“Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody,” he said.

He said the commission has to get to a certain level before it can disclose any information about an ongoing investigation.

Magu explained that this was necessary to prevent any action that can jeopardise or interfere with the process of the inquiry.

The anti-graft czar said though he was aware of reports of the investigation on the social media, the details the anti-graft agency has is different from what is in the public space.

Okorocha is currently in court with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following their decision to withhold the certificate of return of Imo west senatorial district.

The embattled governor was declared winner of the election but INEC withdrew the certificate, after the returning officer said he was forced to announce Okorocha as winner.

He filed a suit in Abuja asking the court to bar the EFCC and other security agencies from harassing members of his family.