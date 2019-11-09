‘We are here for Sowore’ – Deji Adeyanju says on arrival at DSS Office

Pro-democracy campaigner Deji Adeyanju and some of his comrades on Saturday morning arrived DSS office as physical sureties to pick Omoyele Sowore from the DSS custody.

Deji had on Friday reacted to DSS statement that nobody has come for the revolution now convener, Sowore, since they received an order to grant him bail.

Deji tweeted:

“I will be at the DSS Headquarters this morning by 10 am prompt to present myself as physical surety to collect Sowore. ALUTA CONTINUA”

I will be at the DSS Headquarters this morning by 10am prompt to present myself as physical surety to collect Sowore. ALUTA CONTINUA ✊✊✊ — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) November 9, 2019

Dear DSS, We are here to collect Sowore. pic.twitter.com/MvldQCJ1nX — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) November 9, 2019

Deji’s tweets come after Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), claims the state police have refused to release Sowore despite a court order to that effect.