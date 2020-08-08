We are closely watching Edo Political Crisis – US

The United States Embassy in Nigeria on Friday said it was concerned over the “reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State.”

Taking to Twitter, the diplomatic envoy added that it was disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.

“The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate,” the US Embassy said, in a comment over the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections.

“We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run-up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September,” the Embassy continued.

Urging a free, fair, transparent and peaceful process, the US envoy encouraged all stakeholders, including the election umpire, INEC, political parties and the security services, to “continue to improve the electoral process.”

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent,” the Embassy added.

“As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

