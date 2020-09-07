‘We are Beginning to Celebrate Toxicity as Strength’, Seyi Law Says of Nigerians

Seyi Law has pointed out how he feels like toxic behaviour is now being celebrated strength on Nigeria and wonders why this is so.

The comedian and father of one stated that a lot of Nigerians now ‘latch on someone who clearly failed, with words of encouragement”.

Continuing further in his line of thinking, Seyi Law wondered why people feel the need to rub a person’s ego while refusing to make them aware of their faults.

He went on to ask followers to engage in the comment section and in the next post, noted that objectivity, sincerity and empathy can work together.

