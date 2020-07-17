‘We are a weak team’ – Messi blasts Barca as Madrid win title

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called for urgent change at the club as they lost their La Liga title on the night their 30-game unbeaten home run in the league came to an end.

Even a win would not have been enough for Barca, as Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 to clinch the title.

Jose Arnaiz put Osasuna ahead before Messi levelled with a free-kick.

The visitors had Enric Gallego sent off for elbowing Clement Lenglet before Roberto Torres’ close-range winner.

Messi, who is La Liga’s top scorer on 23 goals with one game to go, said: “We didn’t expect to finish in this way, but it sums up the year for us.

“We are a weak team who can be beaten with enough intensity and enthusiasm.

“We have lost a lot of points which we shouldn’t have done. We have been very inconsistent.

“We need to be self-critical, starting with the players, but also across the entire club. We are Barcelona, and we are obliged to win every game.”

Barca’s only hope of a major trophy now is the Champions League. They host Napoli in the last 16 second leg on Saturday, 8 August, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.

And Messi has warned that the players must raise their game or risk suffering an early exit from Europe.

