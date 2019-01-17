WBC Orders Wilder v Fury Rematch

WBC has sanctioned the eagerly-awaited rematch between heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Britain’s Tyson Fury after their epic clash last December.

The organising body said both boxers must agree to terms on a rematch by February 5 or else it will be put to a purse bid with a 60-40 split in Wilder’s favour.

If the situation goes to a purse bid, any promoter can bid to host the fight, with Wilder getting 60 percent of the winning bid and Fury getting 40 percent as opposed to the usual 70-30 split.

Wilder retained his title after a split decision draw with Fury last month and the WBC quickly sanctioned a direct rematch, meaning mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale and fellow suitor Dillian Whyte will likely be forced to wait at least a fight longer before competing for the belt.

“The WBC is hereby notifying both camps that the free negotiation period is opened and if there is no agreement between the parties a purse bid will be conducted by the WBC on Tuesday February 5th,” the WBC said in a statement.

“The WBC has modified the 70-30 split and has confirmed a 60-40 split in favour of the champion Wilder considering the market value of Fury.”

Wilder scored two knockdowns in the thrilling battle at Los Angeles Staples Centre last month but Fury beat the 10-count both times in one of the most memorable comebacks in boxing history.

The Gypsy King said he’d like a homecoming fight with Wilder in the UK, but added that he’s happy to once again travel across the pond to take on the American.

The rematch comes as a blow to WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua who was hoping to take on either fighter in the spring.