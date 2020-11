Wizkid is a legend.

The singer was featured on YouTube Originals for their A Day In The Live.

Per Source, the “special 3-hour live stream from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a $100 million investment with the purpose to amplify, elevate and champion Black voices and perspectives on YouTube.”

This heartwarming event saw the Nigerian superstar performing some of his hit singles, including the career-boosting “Ojuelegba.”

Watch it below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook