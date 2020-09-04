Watch: Trailer of Daniel Craig’s Final Run as James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ is Out!

For all lovers of the Eon Spy franchise, James Bond is Back and coming to a cinema near you in November.

The second trailer for Daniel Craig’s final stint as the Vodka-Martini lover has been released, 9 months after the first trailer was released in December 2019.

Recall that the 25th Bond, ‘No Time to Die,’ was initially set for release in April but had to be pushed back to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the new and explosive trailer, Daniel Craig as James Bond is up to the usual antics, crashing motorbikes over ancient Italian towns, firing machine guns that spring out of his Aston Martin’s headlamps, and discussing the impending need to — once again — save the world.

The trailer shows more of Rami Malek’s new facially-scarred bad guy Safin, reportedly out for “revenge,” and introduces fellow newcomers Ana De Armas — a high-kicking operative in Santiago — and Lashana Lynch as the “new double-o.”

“You can imagine why I’ve come back to play,” says Bond, who is set to come out retirement in the story.

Now due to be launched on November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US, No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, became the first major studio blockbuster to have its release postponed after the novel Corona Virus became a global pandemic.

Watch the new trailer below.

