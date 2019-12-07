Watch: The Trailer for the Bloody Season 2 of ‘The Boys’ is Here!

Amazon Prime released the first trailer for The Boys season 2, and folks can’t stop talking about it.

The preview was shared at CCXP San Paulo during the Amazon panel, which included cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Karen Fukuhara as well as executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, who also developed the show.

According to Deadline, the stars spoke about their roles, however they did not share details about the gore depicted in the new trailer.

Check out the trailer below: